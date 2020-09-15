Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus In Madison City Schools

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Coronavirus In Madison City Schools

Coronavirus In Madison City Schools

Madison City Schools have decided to not only cancel two football games due to coronavirus, but also to delay in-person learning for high school students for an additional week.

Week.

This afternoon- we learned the majority of cases reported this week across the district are bob jones football players-- and for that reason, the district didn't deem it safe for the football game to take place here at madison city schools stadium tonight or possible for high school to return monday as previously planned doctor ed nichols, madison city schools superintenent, confirmed this afternoon that there are 15 positive coronavirus cases district wide.

Now of those 15 - 9 are bob jones football players.

And the district also has 170 students and teachers in quarantine..

Now bob jones again, has the majority of quarantines as well with 120 students and 10 teachers in quarantine..

Nichols explained the decision to delay in person learning for students about an hour ago..

"9 cases across the district wouldn't cause us to do this.

9 cases isolated at 1 school wouldn't necessarily mean both schools, but 9 cases in our size community where people interact where we don't know how far our cases will go in quarantining.

" dr nichols said he understands delaying the return to in person learning for high school students isn't what anyone wants- but with so many yearchers out and a shortage of substute teachers officials didn't see starting monday as still being possible live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Updates: Teachers Union Head Says NYC Schools Are Still Not Ready To Open

Coronavirus Updates: Teachers Union Head Says NYC Schools Are Still Not Ready To Open Students and parents attend informal and introductory classes on September 2nd at New York City...
Gothamist - Published

De Blasio again delays return to classroom; middle, high school students must wait until Oct. 1

New York City will not be reopening K-12 classrooms on Sept. 21 but will instead delay K-5 and K-8...
FOXNews.com - Published

Entire sixth form at Swansea school sent home after coronavirus case

Entire sixth form at Swansea school sent home after coronavirus case More than 450 pupils at Olchfa Comprehensive have been told to self isolate as well as three other...
Wales Online - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New York City Parents, Teachers Sound Off After In-Person Classes Postponed Agaig [Video]

New York City Parents, Teachers Sound Off After In-Person Classes Postponed Agaig

A "welcome back" banner hangs in front of P.S. 33 in Chelsea, which is schedule to partially reopen Monday, but is it ready? The answer depends on who you ask. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:34Published
Teachers, Parents React After NYC Schools Delayed Again [Video]

Teachers, Parents React After NYC Schools Delayed Again

New York City public school students will wrap up the first week back of remote learning today, but in-person learning has been postponed for most students once again.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:44Published
More Positive Cases In Albertville City Schools [Video]

More Positive Cases In Albertville City Schools

Though there are new cases of coronavirus in the Albertville City School system, the number of cases are declining and superintendent Dr. Boyd English says that's not by chance.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished