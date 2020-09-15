Coronavirus In Madison City Schools

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

Madison City Schools have decided to not only cancel two football games due to coronavirus, but also to delay in-person learning for high school students for an additional week.

This afternoon- we learned the majority of cases reported this week across the district are bob jones football players-- and for that reason, the district didn't deem it safe for the football game to take place here at madison city schools stadium tonight or possible for high school to return monday as previously planned doctor ed nichols, madison city schools superintenent, confirmed this afternoon that there are 15 positive coronavirus cases district wide.

Now of those 15 - 9 are bob jones football players.

And the district also has 170 students and teachers in quarantine..

Now bob jones again, has the majority of quarantines as well with 120 students and 10 teachers in quarantine..

Nichols explained the decision to delay in person learning for students about an hour ago..

"9 cases across the district wouldn't cause us to do this.

9 cases isolated at 1 school wouldn't necessarily mean both schools, but 9 cases in our size community where people interact where we don't know how far our cases will go in quarantining.

" dr nichols said he understands delaying the return to in person learning for high school students isn't what anyone wants- but with so many yearchers out and a shortage of substute teachers officials didn't see starting monday as still being possible live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.