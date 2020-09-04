Global  
 

Indiana health officials concerned coronavirus cases will spike after Labor Day

State health officials are urging people to wear masks and avoid crowds during the Labor Day weekend after large gatherings around the Fourth of July contributed to an increase in coronavirus cases during July and August.

An increase in covid-19 cases is expected as a result of the upcoming labor day weekend.

Allen county health commissioner matthew sutter says that whenever people have gotten together in large groups, theye seen an increase in covid-19.

This includes approximately two weeks after both memorial day and fourth of july.

Sutter says he knows some people are going to get together and says to help limit the spread, those groups should gather outside, need to follow strict social distancing guidelines of six feet and wear masks if they can social distance ?

Ome people are doing this and e ing it well, but we seeing some people try to social distance, but then they have breaks and that and theye hugging, and then in that case, they could easily spread covid-19, and since it spreads while your asymptom tic, you really don knowutter ight have it.

Says we see the increase in covid-19 cases reflected in the numbers until at least mid september




