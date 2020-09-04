MAX DERBY LIVE

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

What are you seeing out there?

Thats right guys, and we're seeing lots of things you'd associate with the derby, from festives dress and hats to mint juleps -- and dont worry, i won't be drinking this one even though it is alcohol free.

But even with all the fun, safety is still the top priority.

There are lots of things for people to do -- from fun pictures and games to food and beverage options, but before you can get to any of that -- people entering toyota field are required to wear masks and have their temperatures are taken at the gate.

Once inside, fans are reminded to keep their distance, with tables spread out to make that easy.

Earlier i caught up with some people who told me they felt completely safe and happy to be able to get out this weekend.

Jessica moore "they've taken every precautions of the covid-19 that you can possibly take to make sure that we're all safe to be out here, to be around each other, to celebrate today."

Moore is here with her kids and told me she has no worries today.

Now she and many others are looking forward to the fastest two minutes in sports...live at toyota field, max cohan,