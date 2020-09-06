Boats parade down Potomac River in support of President Trump

More than 100 Trump supporters formed a flotilla to parade down the Potomac River in Washington D.C.

On Labor Day Sunday.

Planned by an organization known as "Liberty Rally," their event page says they want to show their support of President Trump, the Constitution, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency responders, frontline healthcare and essential workers in an event labeled "Nation's Capital Trumptilla Boat Parade And Rally"