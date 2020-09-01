Crews continue to increase containment of the Grizzly Creek Fire

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 5 minutes ago

The fire has burned 340 acres of land about 30 miles west of Ashland.

Newswatch 12's josh shelton has the latest from the fire line.

As the sun sets, night crews have head out to continue suppression efforts of the grizzly creek fire.

Behind me, just a few of the 300 to 350 acres this fire has burnt since starting yesterday afternoon.

Tonight's goal: continue containment of this grizzly creek fire.

With the fire 100 percent lined, the hope is to increase containment during the calmer conditions overnight.

To protect places like this.

The grizzly creek fire turning acres of natural meadow that once looked like this... to ash in an instant.

Crews have made great progress on the fire today and hope to carry that momentum into tomorrow.

Kyle novy-riley says, "today was all about holding the line and keeping the fire contained within that line so seeing as how we've already done that we've had a win for today so everything else on top of that is icing on the cake."

Tonight there are about 150 personnel working on this fire to continue