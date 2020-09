Powerful Typhoon Haishen batters Busan, South Korea Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:33s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:33s - Published Powerful Typhoon Haishen batters Busan, South Korea Typhoon Haishen made landfall in Ulsan, South Korea on Monday (September 7), bringing strong winds and heavy rain. 0

Typhoon Haishen made landfall in Ulsan, South Korea on Monday (September 7), bringing strong winds and heavy rain. A compilation of videos filmed by @_TUtt1_FRUtt1, @mini_Dk218 and @Yong_Kl_89 in Busan shows strong and heavy rain battering the coastal city.







