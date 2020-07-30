Global  
 

Matt Hancock says young people account for a large number of new Covid-19 cases

Matt Hancock says young people account for a large number of new Covid-19 cases

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the daily rise in cases of coronaviruson Sunday was “concerning”, after Government figures show there were a further2,988 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am.

This brought thetotal number of confirmed cases in the UK to 347,152.

Speaking on LBC, heappealed to younger people to stick to social distancing measures, saying thatunder-25s, particularly those aged 17 to 21, accounted for a large number ofpositive coronavirus cases.


Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “The rise in the number of cases that wehave seen today is concerning. “The cases are predominantly among youngerpeople but we have seen in other countries across the world and in Europe thissort of rise in the cases among younger people lead to a rise across thepopulation as a whole, so it so important that people don’t allow this illnessto infect their grandparents and to lead to the sort of problems that we sawearlier in the year.”

