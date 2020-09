'Fraser waited to see if Wilson signed' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:16s - Published 7 minutes ago 'Fraser waited to see if Wilson signed' Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie says Ryan Fraser took the weekend to consider his move to Newcastle and waited to see if former Bournemouth teammate Callum Wilson signed, before committing to a five-year deal. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this