Jay Hopson steps down as Southern Miss head football coach
Jay Hopson steps down as Southern Miss head football coach
The Southern Miss Athletic Department confirmed Head Football Coach Jay Hopson has stepped down and Assistant Head Coach Scotty Walden has been named interim head coach.
Fo- jeff haeger.- there's breaking news out of- hattiesburg today.- the southern miss athletic- department confirmed head - football coach jay hopson has - stepped down and assistant- head coach scotty walden has- been named as interim head- coach.- hopson released a statement - saying quote... - "after heartfelt discussion wit jeremy mcclain, we have come to- a mutual agreement for me to- step down as head coach.... i - am in total agreement with this- change in leadership and- truly believe it is in the best- interest of the players, coache- and this entire program... i- cannot thank dr. bennett and ou- administration enough for the - opportunity that they gave me..- - - - i wish southern miss nothing bu- the best and am thankful for al- that they have done for me and- my family."
Unquote.
Hopson became the golden eagles- 21st head football coach- ahead of the 2016 season.
- in his four seasons at the helm- of the southern miss- football program, hopson posted- a 28 and 23 record and- led the golden eagles to three- bowl games.
- following thursday's 32 - 21- loss to south alabama, hopson - met with southern miss athletic- director jeremy - mcclain to quote "discuss what was on his heart" unquote.
Mcclain released a statement- saying quote... - - "after much discussion over the weekend, he-- hopson-- and i- agreed that new leadership for- our football program is - needed.
Coach hopson has been a- part of our program for 10- years.
I appreciate his - commitment to southern miss - and wish jay and his family - nothing but the best."
New interim head coach scotty - walden will make his head - coaching debut with the golden- eagles on saturday, - september 19th at home against- louisiana