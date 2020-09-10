Southern Miss football on the attack under interim Head Coach Scotty Walden

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 days ago

It save- lives... un-quote.- - in a lot of ways... u-s-m's - season- opening loss to south - alabama...- didn't make much sense.

- the golden eagles won the - turnover battle, 2-zero... and- won - the time of possession... but - never led once... in the entire- game.

- perhaps the biggest issue was - poor tackling... exhibit- "a"... being u-s-a's 73-yar touchdown, on the first - possession of the game... on- what should've been a third - down stop.- but the offense has a share in- the blame, as well... averaging- just 2.6 yards per rush... and- coming away with just 21- points... in- six trips, to the red zone.

- moving from jay hopson to scott- walden doesn't- necessarily solve those issues- overnight... but- those are certainly the issues- the new interim coach is- looking to solve... as soon as- possible.

- - "schematically, there might be few things.

- but honestly, i think just the- attack style is going to be - something you'll see.

We're not- going to back down from anybody- we're going to attack people, - and for us, it's- not about yards.

It's about - points, and so we're going to - try to put as many points on- the board as we possibly can.

- we've got to get better in a lo- of areas, too.

We - can't just sit here and focus o- hey, keep talking about the - - - - transition and all of that.

- we've got to get better at- tackling on defense, we've got- to get better at- converting third downs on - offense and we've got to get- better at running the football.- i - mean we've got to get better at- a lot of things."

Coach walden has already made - one early coaching- change, since being named the - interim... moving reed stringer- to- the tight ends... and tim -