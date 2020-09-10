Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Southern Miss ready for first game under Interim Coach Scotty Walden

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Southern Miss ready for first game under Interim Coach Scotty Walden

Southern Miss ready for first game under Interim Coach Scotty Walden

Despite Louisiana Tech’s COVID outbreak following Hurricane Laura, the Bulldogs are ready to roll for Saturday’s game at Southern Miss and so are the Golden Eagles under Interim Head Coach Scotty Walden.

- hurricane laura... the bulldogs- are ready to roll,- for saturday's game at southern- miss... and so are the- golden eagles... under interim- head coach scotty walden.

- ready or not... coach walden's- debut as the youngest - division i f-b-s coach, is less- than 72 hours away... more than- two weeks after u-s-m's - deflating 32-21 loss, to south- alabama...- on the opening night of the - college football- schedule.

- tackling... running the - football... and red zone- efficiency... were obviously- some key issues, for the black- and - gold... but truth be told... th- solution really isn't all that- complicated.- - "we're going to play aggressive and if we - feel something we're going to - rock and roll.

And this whole - thing, i told them yesterday, - this game is about points.

At - the end of the day - and there'- a lot of factors that lead- - - - into that - but football - at - the end of the day - who's got- more points than the other team- and that's it.

We better be on - chase and a quest to go achieve- as many - points as possible every drive,- and i was talking defensively,- too.

And then if your - offense can come through, - obviously you're going to put u- a lot of points on that - board.

But that's what we're- chasing every time we're on the- field.

We're chasing points.- we could care less about yards.- it's all about points."

Southern miss and louisiana tec- - - - will kick things off, from- hattiesburg... at 6-30 p-m- saturday...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WXXV25

WXXV 25 Southern Miss ready for first game under Interim Coach Scotty Walden https://t.co/3reFx8Ff2M 3 minutes ago

claytonbc99

Bryce Chapman Southern Miss is getting ready for the conference opener Saturday night as they entertain the Bulldogs of Louisiana… https://t.co/cebTgxHYOA 23 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Southern Miss football on the attack under interim Head Coach Scotty Walden [Video]

Southern Miss football on the attack under interim Head Coach Scotty Walden

In a lot of ways, USM’s season opening loss to South Alabama didn’t make much sense.

Credit: WXXVPublished
USM's interim head football coach takes over [Video]

USM's interim head football coach takes over

Wednesday was the first day that newly minted Southern Miss interim head football coach Scotty Walden spoke to the media. He said it's been a whirlwind the past 48 hours but he's excited to lead the..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:24Published
Scotty Walden calling the shots at USM [Video]

Scotty Walden calling the shots at USM

When Jay Hopson’s resignation as Southern Miss head football coach became official on Monday, Interim Head Coach Scotty Walden said he had less than half an hour to get his head right before he..

Credit: WXXVDT2Published