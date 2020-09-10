Southern Miss ready for first game under Interim Coach Scotty Walden

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 10 minutes ago

Despite Louisiana Tech’s COVID outbreak following Hurricane Laura, the Bulldogs are ready to roll for Saturday’s game at Southern Miss and so are the Golden Eagles under Interim Head Coach Scotty Walden.

- hurricane laura... the bulldogs- are ready to roll,- for saturday's game at southern- miss... and so are the- golden eagles... under interim- head coach scotty walden.

- ready or not... coach walden's- debut as the youngest - division i f-b-s coach, is less- than 72 hours away... more than- two weeks after u-s-m's - deflating 32-21 loss, to south- alabama...- on the opening night of the - college football- schedule.

- tackling... running the - football... and red zone- efficiency... were obviously- some key issues, for the black- and - gold... but truth be told... th- solution really isn't all that- complicated.- - "we're going to play aggressive and if we - feel something we're going to - rock and roll.

And this whole - thing, i told them yesterday, - this game is about points.

At - the end of the day - and there'- a lot of factors that lead- - - - into that - but football - at - the end of the day - who's got- more points than the other team- and that's it.

We better be on - chase and a quest to go achieve- as many - points as possible every drive,- and i was talking defensively,- too.

And then if your - offense can come through, - obviously you're going to put u- a lot of points on that - board.

But that's what we're- chasing every time we're on the- field.

We're chasing points.- we could care less about yards.- it's all about points."

Southern miss and louisiana tec- - - - will kick things off, from- hattiesburg... at 6-30 p-m- saturday...