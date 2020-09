Skipping Stones Movie

Skipping Stones Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: "Skipping Stones" tells the story of a young girl coming to terms with the loss of her brother and her deep friendship with her brother's best friend.

In the vein of "Ordinary People," "Moonlight Mile" and "Stand By Me." Director S.J.

Creazzo Cast Michael Ironside, Nathaniel Ansbach, Chase Masterson