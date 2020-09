Rain switching to snow Tuesday morning; 30s all day Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:07s - Published 2 minutes ago Rain switching to snow Tuesday morning; 30s all day 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE SNOW, LISA.Lisa: THIS IS EARLY, LET'S GETONE THING CLEAR.THIS IS VERY EARLY FOR US.TYPICALLY MID OCTOBER IS WHEN WEWOULD GET OUR FIRST SNOW.LAST YEAR WAS OCTOBER 18TH.THIS YEAR, SEPTEMBER 8TH.LOOKING AT SNOW DEVELOPING INTHE WESTERN EDGE OF THE METROAREA, IF YOU ARE LEAVING IN THENEXT 35 TO 40 MINUTES, MAINLYRAIN BUT IT IS SWITCHING OVER INSPOTS.WE'LL SHOW YOU WHERE WITH SOMELIVE CAMERAS IN A MINUTE.THE SWITCH WILL OCCUR THISMORNING.30S ALL DAY LONG, AND THAT MEANSTHIS AFTERNOON WE ARE GOING TOBE ABOUT 60°° COLDER THAN WHEREWE WERE YESTERDAY AFTERNOON.WE HIT 93 YESTERDAY.WE HIT TRIPLE DIGIT HEAT THISWEEKEND.101, AND NOW WE ARE LOOKING ATHIGHS ONLY IN THE 30S.AND THE TEMPERATURE CHANGES, 24°COLDER IN DENVER THAN THE SAMETIME YESTERDAY.GET THE KIDS READY, IT'S COLDALL DAY.MAKE SURE THEY HAVE A JACKET,HAT, POTENTIALLY GLOVES IF THEYARE ON THE PLAYGROUND.A NUMBER OF ALERTS WE ARE GOINGTO DETAIL IN A FEW MINUTES,INCLUDING A FREEZE WARNING FO





