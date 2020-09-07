International Literacy Day 2020: What is the literacy rate in states across India | Oneindia News

September 8 is celebrated as International Literacy Day across the world.

Started in 1996, the purpose of the day was to promote literacy across the work.

On this day lets take a look at the literacy rates across India.

A report based on National Statistical Office survey showed that With 96.2 per cent literacy, Kerala has once again emerged as the most literate state in the country, while Andhra Pradesh was the worst performer with a rate of 66.4 per cent.

According to the study, after Kerala, Delhi has the best literacy rate at 88.7 per cent, followed by Uttarkhand’s 87.6 per cent, Himachal Pradesh’s 86.6 per cent and Assam’s at 85.9 per cent.