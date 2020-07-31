Fatality rate, Covid recoveries, 5 states with most cases & deaths: Govt briefs

Global  
 

Union Health Ministry briefs on India’s Covid-19 situation.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India's COVID-19 cases per million population is 3,102, which is among the lowest in the world.

"The COVID-19 deaths per million population in India is 53 as compared to the world average of 115 deaths per million.

This is also among the lowest in the world," he said.

Giving a break-up of the cases, Bhushan said five states which account for approximately 70 per cent of total COVID-19 deaths in the country are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

The rest 31.37 per cent deaths are from other states and UTs.

"A total of 28 states and UTs have COVID-19 case fatality rate lower than the national average of 1.70 per cent," the official noted.

He added that Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 per cent of total active COVID-19 cases in the country.

"While 14 states and UTs have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases, Lakshadweep has no active cases," Bhushan said.

Watch the full video for more.


