Fatality rate, Covid recoveries, 5 states with most cases & deaths: Govt briefs

India has received an offer from Russia to conduct a trial and manufacture its "Sputnik-V" COVID-19 vaccine, with several Indian companies currently studying the proposal, an Indian government official said on Tuesday. "The government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a friend," said V. K. Paul, member of NITI Aayog.
India on September 07 reported single-day spike of 90,802 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. 1,016 deaths in the last 24 hours took the COVID-19 toll in the country to 71,642. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus are now 42,04,614 which include 8,82,542 active infections. More than 32,50,429 people have recovered from the deadly disease. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,20,362 samples were tested on September 06. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till September 06 are 4,95,51,507
Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers held unique protest in Vizianagaram's Gumada Village on September 08. The protest was against the potholes on the district roads. Protestors demonstrated that they could swim and catch fish in it. They demanded construction of roads as locals face problems on a daily basis.
Two persons have been arrested by a team of forest department with around 80 parrots in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on September 08. Parrots were kept in a cage and being smuggled in a bus coming from Moradabad to Meerut. Conductor and driver of the bus have been arrested in this regard. Parrots will be released in Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary.
As COVID-19 cases in India continue to surge, country's daily testing capacity crossed 11.70 lakhs. India has so far conducted approximately 5 crore COVID-19 tests. Total of 7,20,362 tests were conducted in last 24 hrs. As a result of the countrywide ramped up testing, 1,33,33,904 tests were conducted in last 2 weeks alone. Tamil Nadu reported 5,776 new COVID-19 cases, 5,930 discharges and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours. 5,773 new COVID infections were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking active cases toll to 97,001. Haryana also reported 2, 224 COVID cases today.
A case of reported Covid reinfection in Karnataka's Bengaluru has caused some flutters in the government. K. Sudhakar, Karnataka's Medical Education minister, said that he had called a meeting of experts to discuss the case. He said that Fortis, a private hospital, reported that a 27-year-old woman tested positive within months of recovering from the disease. The patient had suffered her first infection in July 2020, recovering the same month. She tested positive for a second time in the last week of August. The minister said that he would see whether antibodies were detected when she recovered the first time. Antibodies are protective proteins which battle the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the Covid-19 illness. Karnataka has recorded over 3.9 lakh Covid cases so far with over 6,300 deaths. Watch the full video for more.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut replied to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after the minister said there will be police probe in the actor’s alleged drug links. Kangana said she is happy to oblige and will leave Mumbai forever if links are found to drug peddlers. The actor took to Twitter and replied the state home minister. This comes amid the ongoing war of words between Kangana and Maharashtra government. Kangana had earlier criticized Mumbai Police and likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Kangana was also granted a Y-Plus security by Union Home Ministry ahead of her visit to Mumbai. Deshmukh said he will ask Mumbai police to investigate alleged drug links based on an old interview of Adhyayan Suman. Watch the full video for more details.
Tamil Nadu Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader D Jayakumar convened a meeting to begin booth level election preparation amidst COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting took place at Otteri area of Chennai. There are over 51,200 active cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.
A massive landslide occurred in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Thursday. Landslide took place at Badrinath national highway in Bajpur city. Landslide was triggered by incessant rainfall. Traffic movement in the area has Been disrupted and an operation to clear the route is underway, officials said. No injuries were reported due to the calamity. On July 16, the Badrinath Highway at Pagal Nala and Lam Bagar in Chamoli district was blocked due to falling of boulders after heavy rainfall. Badrinath highway connects Gangotri to Uttarkashi. The road movement is often affected due to landslides during heavy rains. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that patches of moderate to intense convection lie over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh. "Latest Satellite imagery and Radar imagery show patches of moderate to intense convection lies over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep area," the IMD tweeted.
