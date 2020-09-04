Global  
 

coronavirus deaths and more

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
coronavirus deaths and more
top 1000 wreath laying

C1 3 are mourning a loss from covid-19.

The state---planning to honor those victims today in a special ceremony.

Governor andy beshear announced 16 more people have died from the virus... he also announced more than 600 new cases..bringing the states total infections... to nearly 54-thousand.

88 of the new cases were of children ages 18 and younger..

According to the governor..

The positivity rate is now..

3 point 84 percent.

A wreath laying ceremony will take place in just a few hours...at the capitol in frankfort..

Abc 36's alex king joins us now in studio with more on the ceremonies, and a push from health officials to take this seriously.

Good morning alex.

#### kentucky officials are saying that the death toll... should bring home the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis for everyone.

In the u.s., in roughly the last six months, more than 190,000 americans have died from covid-19.

Here at home, over 1,000 kentuckians have lost their lives from the coronavirus.

Compared to most states...that is pretty low... illinois...has more than 8-thousand.... deaths since the beginning of the pandemic..

Ohio...has more than 4-thousand... indiana... more than 3-thousand.

Governor beshear says it could have been a lot worse for kenucky if the state didn't take the necessary precautions... "we have the painful news that we have now lost over 1,000 kentuckians our mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers, sisters, brothers, neighbors to covid-19.

Over a thousand kentuckians are no longer with us, because of a virus that had its first case in kentucky just six months ago."

Governor beshear along with the kentucky state police honor guard will place a wreath in the capitol rotunda this morning at 10... in honor of the those who have lost their lives to covid-19.

We will be at the state capitol for that.

Governor beshear has also ordered all flags on state buildings in the commonwealth to fly at half-staff for the next week.

He's expected to speak live at the capitol today at 5:30.

In studio, alex king, abc 36 news.

Ots bullets:left no white house task force report -23 counites in red 10% positivity -40 counties in ... governor beshear is continuing to push kentuckians to wear masks..

He says the latest white house coroanvirus task force report directly states the state should keep the mask requirement for now.

Of the 120 counties in the state... 23 are in the red category...for fighting the spread of the virus... 40 are in the yellow.

### lexington now has more than 65- hundred positive cases of covid-19.

And the city is once again moving its mobile testing program.

Starting today---testing will be at yates elementary school on east new circle road.... testing is today...friday and saturday.

You don't need an appointment.

Fs txt bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky -kevin hall ..

Lexington-fayette county health department li ... coming up later this morning on good day kentucky... we'll talk with kevin hall..

With the lexington fayette county health department for the latest update on coronavirus in the city.

That's at nine a-m.

### as the




