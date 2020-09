Pence talks job security for Americans, Trump's alleged comments on service members in 1-on-1 interview Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 06:16s - Published 2 minutes ago Pence talks job security for Americans, Trump's alleged comments on service members in 1-on-1 interview In a one-on-one with Vice President Mike Pence, 7 Action News reporter Brian Abel talks job security for many Americans amid calls for a second stimulus package, Michigan's economy and President Trumps alleged comments on service men and women. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Mike Pence’s Campaign Boasts Backfire



“America is respected in the world again.” The vice president bragged about how other countries view the U.S. under President Donald Trump. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:22 Published 5 hours ago Trump: Defence chiefs want to keep contractors happy



US president Donald Trump said on Monday that top Defence Department leaderswant to carry on waging wars in order to keep defence contractors “happy." MrTrump continues to fight allegations that he.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published 14 hours ago Trump, Once Again, Criminally Encourages Supporters To Commit Felony



It's a federal crime to vote twice in the same election, and it's also a felony in almost every state, including North Carolina. But that didn't stop President Donald Trump from suggesting to his.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:47 Published 3 days ago