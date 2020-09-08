Rochester Police Chief, Command Staff To Retire
The announcement came in the wake of the death of Daniel Prude, a Chicago man, in Rochester police custody.
Rochester PD officials resign after Prude death[NFA] Rochester, New York's police chief abruptly resigned on Tuesday along with his command staff, saying there had been a "mischaracterization and politicization" of his actions following the death..
Rochester Police Leaders Retire Over Handling Of Daniel Prude's DeathThe mayor of Rochester says the city's police chief along with other senior commanders are retiring after criticism over the handling of Daniel Prude's death.
