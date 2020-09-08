Global  
 

Rochester Police Chief, Command Staff To Retire

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:51s
Rochester Police Chief, Command Staff To Retire

Rochester Police Chief, Command Staff To Retire

The announcement came in the wake of the death of Daniel Prude, a Chicago man, in Rochester police custody.


Rochester Police Chief, Entire Command Staff Abruptly Retire En Masse Amid Protests of Daniel Prude’s Death

Rochester Police Chief, Entire Command Staff Abruptly Retire En Masse Amid Protests of Daniel Prude’s Death Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary and his entire command staff announced Tuesday that they...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com •CBS News •TMZ.com •The Age


Rochester, N.Y., Police Chief La'Ron Singletary Resigns

"The entire Rochester Police Department command staff has announced their retirement," Mayor Lovely...
NPR - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com •CBS News •The Age



Tweets about this

sufiboy

᚛ᚄᚔ ᚓᚌᚐᚅ᚜ RT @pdmcleod: Whoa. After days of protests in Rochester over the killing of Daniel Prude, mayor Lovely Warren just announced entire Rochest… 3 seconds ago

sarahhhhjm

sarahjane RT @ABC: JUST IN: Rochester police chief, entire command staff retire suddenly following protests in death of Daniel Prude. https://t.co/H8… 5 seconds ago

Dommielynn24

Dominique Collins @NYGovCuomo how about Rochester's police chief and entire command staff that just retired. King Cuomo at his finest. 8 seconds ago

rhcm123

Robert Marchini RT @WSJ: The police chief of Rochester, N.Y., resigned as criticism mounted over his handling of the death of Daniel Prude. The police depa… 8 seconds ago

Karen88775

Karen8877 RT @RealMattCouch: BREAKING: Rochester, New York Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, and entire command staff retires in wake of Daniel Prude d… 15 seconds ago

loureynolds1940

Lou Reynolds🇺🇸 RT @gatewaypundit: BREAKING: Rochester Police Chief and Entire Police Department Command Staff Suddenly Announces Retirement Following Riot… 23 seconds ago

wallein

Walter Einenkel Rochester police chief and entire command staff retire/resign following video of Daniel Prude death https://t.co/ino7HkX3bX 23 seconds ago

Piggylou731

Deplorable Scientist II RT @Opinion8dKellie: Consider them defunded. Thank a Democrat and Joe Biden who will forget that 3 days ago he was calling to defund police… 23 seconds ago


Rochester PD officials resign after Prude death [Video]

Rochester PD officials resign after Prude death

[NFA] Rochester, New York's police chief abruptly resigned on Tuesday along with his command staff, saying there had been a "mischaracterization and politicization" of his actions following the death..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12
Rochester Police Leaders Retire Over Handling Of Daniel Prude's Death [Video]

Rochester Police Leaders Retire Over Handling Of Daniel Prude's Death

The mayor of Rochester says the city's police chief along with other senior commanders are retiring after criticism over the handling of Daniel Prude's death.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31
Anne Arundel County interim police chief shares thoughts on new role [Video]

Anne Arundel County interim police chief shares thoughts on new role

Anne Arundel County interim police chief shares thoughts on new role

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:21