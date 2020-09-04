Video Credit: WKTV - Published 8 minutes ago

21 or if sports will be pushed back until after Jan.

The 105 school districts of Section III will vote to determine whether or not fall sports will begin as intended on Sept.

Section III to hold vote among school districts to determine fate of fall sports season

However - is there a possibility that won't be the case?

Section three schools are set to vote on whether or not to hold a season this fall in any sport.

The three options up for vote are: to have low and moderate-risk sports proceed as intended the 21st with high-risk sports practicing but not playing games initially - have low and moderate-risk sports start on the 21st and move high risk sports fully until after january first - or move all school sports until after january first.

The ballots are due at four p-m on thursday - and must be signed by each school district's superintendent, athletic director and high school principal.

Votes will be tallied and a decision regarding interscholastic sports will be made during a section three executive meeting on friday.

