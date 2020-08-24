Section III opts to proceed with low, moderate-risk fall sports season

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 6 minutes ago

In a section-wide vote, most responding school districts decided to move forward with a fall season for low and moderate-risk sports.

Good evening!

The results are in - and the fall sports season is a-go here in central new york after section three announces it will proceed with low and moderate-risk sports.

In a section wide vote - of its more than 100 member school districts - including nearly 30 in our viewing area - 97 districts submitted ballots with 58 percent voting to proceed with the fall season and 42 percent requesting a delay until after january first.

Low to moderate- risk sports will begin competition on september 21st - the high-risk sports of football - volleyball and competitive cheer will be in a "fall two" season starting march first, 2021 - as directed by the state high school athletic association.

Section three has announced there will be no sectional tournament competition for fall sports this year - both in the traditional fall and fall two seasons - individual leagues will have the option to run its own league postseason tournament or extend regular season play.

State championship competition for both the fall and fall two seasons had already been cancelled.

The fall season will be seven weeks in length and will conclude by november 14.

In making its decision - section three said it