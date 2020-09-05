Global  
 

Woman Accidentally Paints Eyeball While Face Painting

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:53s - Published
This woman was practicing her face painting skills during the quarantine.

Suddenly, she felt uncomfortable as she had painted her eyeball accidentally.

She wiped the paint off her eye and decided to quit practicing for the day post her hilarious fail.

*The underlying music rights are not available for license.

For use of the video with the track(s) contained therein, please contact the music publisher(s) or relevant rightsholder(s).


