Woman Accidentally Paints Eyeball While Face Painting

This woman was practicing her face painting skills during the quarantine.

Suddenly, she felt uncomfortable as she had painted her eyeball accidentally.

She wiped the paint off her eye and decided to quit practicing for the day post her hilarious fail.

