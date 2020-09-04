Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail in Mumbai|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail in Mumbai|Oneindia News

Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail in Mumbai|Oneindia News

After being arrested by the Narcotics bureau in connection with the investigation of a drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Actor Rhea Chakraborty was brought to Byculla jail on wednesday morning.

She spent the night at the Narcotics Control Bureau office last night.

Rhea’s Chakraborty’s arrest came 3 days after the arrest of her brother Showik and Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the NCB.

Rhea Chakraborty has been charged with organizing drugs for her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead on June 14.

There is no mention in the court papers of her using drugs.

#DrugAngleSushantDeath


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput death case| Rhea Chakraborty shifted to Byculla jail

The bail plea of the, who was arrested earlier on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •DNAZee NewsMid-DayBollywood Life


IPS Officer Sameer Wankhede probes Rhea Chakraborty-Showik's drug case; here's all you need to know about him

Sameer Wankhede was asked to join NCB only to investigate the drug link in Sushant Singh Rajput's...
DNA - Published

Tisca Chopra condems 'medieval' treatment of Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Apart from Tisca, actresses such as Shibani Dandekar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Lakshmi Manchu, and...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this

THERAJPABLO

THERAJ&PABLO Bollywood star Rhea Chakraborty arrested after Sushant Singh Rajput's death https://t.co/dGO79ZWQmy 3 minutes ago

AzadBeriwal1

Azad Beriwal @ImAbhishek7_ @WAR2Film Leave kangana.. But Rhea is in custody for supplying the weed.. smokers are everywhere.. Pl… https://t.co/6scc2wQuoH 4 minutes ago

Dsp_Dee

Dsp RT @ahmedmeeranoffl: If at all Sushant's death is connected to Drugs, then #Rhea 's arrest will surely open doors to solve the case. Hence,… 14 minutes ago

cassirvelez9

cassandrarenezvelez RT @serialgossip: Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput death case inside… https://t.co/NCxYnQV7OD #Gossip #Twist 15 minutes ago

namrata18388582

namrata @anuragkashyap72 Rhea is not punished for Sushant death anpado but drug dealing which has come out as evidence from… https://t.co/nho0qPH9PE 17 minutes ago

pollsstar

polly dymock RT @Metro_Ents: Bollywood star Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested in a drug case in relation to the death of boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput… 18 minutes ago

Prananjay4

Prananjay @BBCHindi When centre can use 3 agency against sushant case against rhea & no of their case prooved. Only ncb arres… https://t.co/0U1ZBIhxx2 21 minutes ago

mytentaran

Tentaran.com Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB https://t.co/MfUwyERf9S #RheaArrested #RheaChakrobarty #SushantSinghRajput #SushantSinghRajputCase 22 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty brought to Byculla Jail by NCB [Video]

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty brought to Byculla Jail by NCB

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was brought to Byculla Jail by Narcotics Control Bureau officials on September 09. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8. NCB arrested Rhea in connection..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
Watch: Kangana Ranaut leaves for Mumbai, slams ‘Maharashtra govt goons’ [Video]

Watch: Kangana Ranaut leaves for Mumbai, slams ‘Maharashtra govt goons’

Kangana Ranaut is now on her way to Mumbai amid a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Kangana was seen offering her prayers at a temple before heading to Mumbai...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published
After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, Bihar DGP asks to wait for CBI & ED findings [Video]

After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, Bihar DGP asks to wait for CBI & ED findings

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s bail was rejected by the District Magistrate on Tuesday. Rhea was arrested by NCB in alleged drug case linked to Sushant’s death. Rhea was sent to judicial custody till..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:49Published