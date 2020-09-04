Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail in Mumbai|Oneindia News

After being arrested by the Narcotics bureau in connection with the investigation of a drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Actor Rhea Chakraborty was brought to Byculla jail on wednesday morning.

She spent the night at the Narcotics Control Bureau office last night.

Rhea’s Chakraborty’s arrest came 3 days after the arrest of her brother Showik and Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the NCB.

Rhea Chakraborty has been charged with organizing drugs for her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead on June 14.

There is no mention in the court papers of her using drugs.

#DrugAngleSushantDeath