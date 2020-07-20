Hancock on coronavirus vaccine trial pause

Social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England from Monday. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says: “We have taken this action having seen the rise in [coronavirus] cases in the last couple of days”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says new coronavirus restrictions will have animpact on larger families, after the Government announced it was introducing aban on groups bigger than six people meeting from Monday.
North Korea has mobilised thousands of workers from its capital Pyongyang to help the nation’s countryside regions recently struck by a powerful typhoon.
After surveying the damage, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wrote an open letter to members of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang, urging them to volunteer in the recovery effort.
About 12,000 people answered his call, attending a ceremony outside the Kumsusan Palace in the capital, where the bodies of past leaders Kim Il Sung and Kimg Jong Il are kept.
The communist country is reeling from three typhoons and a storm in just a month, on top of a self-imposed international lockdown against Covid-19.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has challenged Boris Johnson on the government's proposed overriding of elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act. Mr Blackford said: "This legislation breaks international law, but it also breaks domestic law".
Actor Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to PoK and even Pakistan today as a civic team demolished alleged illegal structures at her office in the middle of her massive row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv..