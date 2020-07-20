Hancock on coronavirus vaccine trial pause

Global  
 

Health Secretary Matt Hancock seeks to reassure the public as trials of the Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine have been put on hold owing to a reported side effect in a patient in the UK.

Report by Jonesia.

