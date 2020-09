Bradley University orders all students to quarantine for two weeks due to coronavirus cases Video Credit: WGN - Duration: 02:02s - Published 2 minutes ago Bradley University orders all students to quarantine for two weeks due to coronavirus cases Bradley University is imposing a mandatory two-week quarantine on all students and switching to remote learning due to an outbreak of coronavirus on campus, according to university officials. 0

