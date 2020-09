Trump campaign: President to travel to Nevada on dates as planned

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:43s - Published 1 day ago

The Trump campaign tells 13 Action News that President Donald Trump will travel to Nevada on the dates planned and that additional details will be announced soon, after reports that his rallies this weekend were canceled.

RALLYS IN NEVADA...MAY NO LONGER BE HAPPENING!THANKS FOR JOINING US ON T-V..ANDROID TV ..OR WHEREVER YOU'RE STREAMINGUS.I'M ROSS DIMATTEI!

THEPRESIDENT WAS SCHEDULED TOVISIT RENO THEN LAS VEGAS ONSATURDAY AND SUNDAY.BUT THE DIRECTOR OF THEPRESIDENT'S NEVADA CAMPAIGN...CLAIMS THIS WEEK'S RALLY EVENTSHAVE BEEN CANCELLED...AND HE'S BLAMING GOVERNORSISOLAK.BUT THE GOVERNOR SAYS HE DIDN'THAVE ANY COMMUNICATION WITHEVENT ORGANIZERS MCCARRANAIRPORT WAS SUPPOSED TO HOSTONE OF THE TRUMP RALLIES IN LASVEGAS BUT THEY SAY THE TRUMPCAMPAIGN DID NOT EVEN CONTACTTHEM ABOUT THE EVENT.LIMITING GATHERINGS IN EXCESSOF 50 PEOPLE.ANOTHER BIG LOSS FOR LAS VEGAS-