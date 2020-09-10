WEB EXTRA: Biden On Trump Saying He Downplayed The Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:58s - Published 2 minutes ago WEB EXTRA: Biden On Trump Saying He Downplayed The Coronavirus Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reacted to audio recordings published by the Washington Post where President Trump told Bob Woodward, in an interview for the journalist's new book, that he downplayed the coronavirus because he didn’t want to “create a panic.” Biden said: “It was a life-and-death betrayal of the American people.” Adding, “It’s a dereliction of duty.” 0

