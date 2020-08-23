Global  
 

Michel Barnier asked if UK-EU trade talks will collapse

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Michel Barnier asked if UK-EU trade talks will collapse

Michel Barnier asked if UK-EU trade talks will collapse

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is asked if post-Brexit trade negotiations are on the verge of collapse as he walks to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Report by Jonesia.

Michel Barnier departs London’s EU liaison office [Video]

Michel Barnier departs London’s EU liaison office

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by reporters as he departed the European Parliament's Liaison Office in London on Thursday. Mr Barnier is in the UK capital for post-Brexit trade talks. Report by Jonesia.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
Michel Barnier arrives in London for post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London for post-Brexit trade talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London to a scrum of reporters and the strains of the Italian protest folk song 'Bella Ciao'. Report by Jonesia.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
Michel Barnier arrives in UK for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in UK for Brexit talks

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives from the Eurostar with EUambassador to the UK, Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida, at St PancrasInternational railway station, London, for the latest round of thenegotiations on a free trade deal between the EU and the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:25Published

UK government warned not to renege on Brexit deal

 London (CNN)The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has warned that the UK must abide by the terms of the Brexit deal it agreed last year, after reports that..
WorldNews

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomes German and French counterparts [Video]

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomes German and French counterparts

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab greets his French and German counterparts,Jean-Yves le Drian and Heiko Maas, as they arrive in Chevening, Kent, for theE3 Foreign Ministers meeting. The three representatives are meeting afterPrime Minister Boris Johnson laid out the new Brexit deal, and while a JointCommittee between the UK and EU convenes to discuss the deal in London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
EU official arrives for talks with Michael Gove [Video]

EU official arrives for talks with Michael Gove

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic arrives in London for an "extraordinary meeting" of the Joint Committee between the UK and EU with Michael Gove. Report by Jonesia.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published
Irish PM criticises UK plans to change Brexit deal [Video]

Irish PM criticises UK plans to change Brexit deal

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Wednesday "trust had been eroded"with Britain in Brexit negotiations after the British government announced itwas putting forward legislation that it admitted breaks international law byoverriding parts of the legally binding withdrawal agreement. Prospects of atrade deal between Britain and the European Union appeared to dim onWednesday, with the EU saying that even the smallest UK breach of the Brexitwithdrawal treaty would undermine what little trust is left between the twosides.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Brexit: Former Conservative MEP implores party not to vote Withdrawal Agreement overriding [Video]

Brexit: Former Conservative MEP implores party not to vote Withdrawal Agreement overriding

Sajjad Karim says the attempt to override the Withdrawal Agreement is 'an absolute non-starter'.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:17Published

Gove: Internal Market Bill is ‘economic measure’ [Video]

Gove: Internal Market Bill is ‘economic measure’

Michael Gove has told the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee: "I think the important thing to stress about the UK Internal Market Bill is that it is primarily an economic measure". Report by Jonesia.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Grant Shapps warns young people of ‘long haul’ Covid [Video]

Grant Shapps warns young people of ‘long haul’ Covid

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warns that young people "can be ill for very extended periods of time, months in fact", whilst stressing the importance of the government's new "rule of six". Report by Jonesia.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Facebook reinvents Facebook with the launch of Campus for college students

Facebook is getting back to its roots today with the launch of a new product called Campus, a section of the main app specifically..
The Verge

IanAlanReeves2

Ian Alan Reeves RT @Nikkipage44: For those who asked for the link. Michel Barnier accuses UK of holding EU fishermen hostage in Brexit trade talks https:/… 6 days ago

Nikkipage44

Nikki Page For those who asked for the link. Michel Barnier accuses UK of holding EU fishermen hostage in Brexit trade talks https://t.co/nyPMVbb2gx 1 week ago


Brexit: 'If you leave the club there are consequences', EU's Charles Michel warns UK [Video]

Brexit: 'If you leave the club there are consequences', EU's Charles Michel warns UK

The head of the European Council has defended the EU's stance and called for calm amid heightened tensions in the post-Brexit trade talks.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:11Published
UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on' [Video]

UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the EU he's prepared to walk away from Brexit talks if there's no free trade deal by mid-October. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
Brexit briefing: 130 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 130 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published