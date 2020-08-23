Michel Barnier asked if UK-EU trade talks will collapse

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is asked if post-Brexit trade negotiations are on the verge of collapse as he walks to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives from the Eurostar with EUambassador to the UK, Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida, at St PancrasInternational railway station, London, for the latest round of thenegotiations on a free trade deal between the EU and the UK.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab greets his French and German counterparts,Jean-Yves le Drian and Heiko Maas, as they arrive in Chevening, Kent, for theE3 Foreign Ministers meeting. The three representatives are meeting afterPrime Minister Boris Johnson laid out the new Brexit deal, and while a JointCommittee between the UK and EU convenes to discuss the deal in London.
European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic arrives in London for an "extraordinary meeting" of the Joint Committee between the UK and EU with Michael Gove.
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Wednesday "trust had been eroded"with Britain in Brexit negotiations after the British government announced itwas putting forward legislation that it admitted breaks international law byoverriding parts of the legally binding withdrawal agreement. Prospects of atrade deal between Britain and the European Union appeared to dim onWednesday, with the EU saying that even the smallest UK breach of the Brexitwithdrawal treaty would undermine what little trust is left between the twosides.
Michael Gove has told the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee: "I think the important thing to stress about the UK Internal Market Bill is that it is primarily an economic measure".
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warns that young people "can be ill for very extended periods of time, months in fact", whilst stressing the importance of the government's new "rule of six".