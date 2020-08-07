Global  
 

Michel Barnier arrives in UK for Brexit talks

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives from the Eurostar with EUambassador to the UK, Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida, at St PancrasInternational railway station, London, for the latest round of thenegotiations on a free trade deal between the EU and the UK.


Brexit briefing: 113 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 113 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Continued tech sell-off drags Wall Street lower

 The value of the pound has also fallen amid concerns that a no-deal Brexit is in sight again.
BBC News
In new Brexit turmoil, UK may break law in 'limited way' [Video]

In new Brexit turmoil, UK may break law in 'limited way'

Brexit talks threatened amid reports UK attempting to renege on divorce terms as head of gov't's legal department quits.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Starmer: Government's proposed bill changes "wrong" [Video]

Starmer: Government's proposed bill changes "wrong"

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government's proposed changes to the Internal Markets Bill to overwrite sections of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act is "wrong" and distracts from "what's in the national interest" - negotiating a Brexit deal and focus on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Starmer also ruled out a future referendum on EU membership in a Labour government, insisting the "Leave/Remain argument" was "over". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

UK government warned not to renege on Brexit deal

 London (CNN)The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has warned that the UK must abide by the terms of the Brexit deal it agreed last year, after reports that..
WorldNews

Barnier frets over no-deal Brexit

 The European Union's chief negotiator in Brexit talks has said he is "worried and disappointed" about the lack of compromises being made by the British..
WorldNews

UK is risking leaving EU without deal by refusing to compromise, warns Barnier

 The UK risks crashing out of the EU without a trade deal by refusing to compromise and break the deadlock in post-Brexit negotiations, Michel Barnier has warned...
WorldNews
Barnier: UK must reciprocate EU's flexibility [Video]

Barnier: UK must reciprocate EU's flexibility

The EU's head of Brexit negotiation Michel Barnier says the UK must show thesame "flexibility and creativity" as the European Union if they are to reach adeal. He also said the “economic Brexit” will have negative consequences, butsome of these can be minimised.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

EC's Schinas promises 'affordable and equitable' access to COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

EC's Schinas promises 'affordable and equitable' access to COVID-19 vaccine

The vice president of the European Commission has reassured citizens that the rollout of a future coronavirus vaccine will be fair and well organised, and admitted the frustration felt within the EU executive at the chaos in healthcare at the beginning of the pandemic.

Credit: Euronews English
TikTok signs up to EU code of conduct on online hate speech [Video]

TikTok signs up to EU code of conduct on online hate speech

"Our ultimate goal is to eliminate hate on TikTok," EMEA Head of Trust and Safety, Cormac Keenan said in a statement.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)

Passengers return to UK from France ahead of quarantine deadline [Video]

Passengers return to UK from France ahead of quarantine deadline

Rail passengers arrive at London's St Pancras Station on Eurostar, afterlearning France has been added to the UK quarantine list and those returningfrom the country will be expected to quarantine fro 14 days. PassengerStephanie Thiagharajah and HS1 chief executive Dyan Crowther give their view.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Are travellers concerned about changes to quarantine list? [Video]

Are travellers concerned about changes to quarantine list?

People about to head off on their holidays by travelling on the Eurostar from St Pancras have been asked whether they have any concerns about countries being added to the UK’s quarantine list. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Barnier frets over no-deal Brexit

Barnier frets over no-deal Brexit The European Union's chief negotiator in Brexit talks has said he is "worried and disappointed" about...
WorldNews - Published


Brexit: 'If you leave the club there are consequences', EU's Charles Michel warns UK [Video]

Brexit: 'If you leave the club there are consequences', EU's Charles Michel warns UK

The head of the European Council has defended the EU's stance and called for calm amid heightened tensions in the post-Brexit trade talks.

Credit: Euronews English
UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on' [Video]

UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the EU he's prepared to walk away from Brexit talks if there's no free trade deal by mid-October. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio
Brexit briefing: 130 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 130 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO