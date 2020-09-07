Trump Claims Biden ‘Against The Vaccine’

Global  
 

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:48s - Published
In a press conference, President Donald Trump falsely claimed that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is “against” the development of a coronavirus vaccine.


Donald Trump claims COVID-19 vaccine could be ready in October

US President Donald Trump touted the prospect of having a vaccine for coronavirus by election day and...
SBS - Published

Trump and Biden spar over coronavirus vaccine push

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he would want to hear from scientists, not just...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxHNGN


Trump tells journalist to remove mask, calls Biden's coronavirus rhetoric 'stupid'

Trump, accused by Joe Biden of putting lives at risk in his handling of the coronavirus, called his...
Haaretz - Published


Anne DeWitt

Anne DeWitt @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump Trump's speech writers have sure been busy today. Many misleading claims against Bide… https://t.co/M47iLQtIQv 46 minutes ago

kkhunt

kandy hunt Trump press conference. Starts w/ acting like the reporters are all his best friends. Then on to campaign against B… https://t.co/BlAHtFDNlf 57 minutes ago

baciesgrandson

baciesgrandson @JoeBiden 4 Biden claims he wants "any records" of Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation against him to be release… https://t.co/J6rvZR6e87 2 hours ago

Cam the Cat

Cam the Cat @carriiieelo @FromRagsToGP @cdxliv444 Donald Trump has credible allegations against him. Joe Biden does not. That s… https://t.co/ny2SSLKTRn 3 hours ago

J. McCrackan

J. McCrackan @squatchknows @KingAkhiro @pattonoswalt Context, not excuses. The most outrageous--and unsubstantiated--claims I've… https://t.co/y53mNvSX7N 4 hours ago

Melody7473

Melody7473 ✝️ https://t.co/yUx2yPTzd1? By now, most people know the media and others against Pres Trump, know that the 24-7 repo… https://t.co/HXSE065Znk 4 hours ago

Gregory James

Gregory James RT @trinareyes: I don't think Biden knows what he's for or against. He's describing his own plan as Trumps Biden claims the only person lo… 4 hours ago

For 10 Sake

For 10 Sake Look at their words & actions: Trump: Real about C19, but lead with encouragement, strength, & daily updates w/ ex… https://t.co/lp1wZ5475l 4 hours ago


US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Biden Slams Trump For COVID-19 Response [Video]

Biden Slams Trump For COVID-19 Response

Joe Biden accused Trump of "a life-and-death betrayal of the American people". Biden pointed to Trump's recorded February interview, reports CNN. In the recording, Trump said that the virus was more..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
New Marquette poll shows Biden leading over Trump in Wisconsin [Video]

New Marquette poll shows Biden leading over Trump in Wisconsin

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris are maintaining their lead over President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, according to a new poll by Marquette..

Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4     Duration: 01:44Published