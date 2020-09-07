Trump Claims Biden ‘Against The Vaccine’
Trump Claims Biden ‘Against The Vaccine’
In a press conference, President Donald Trump falsely claimed that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is “against” the development of a coronavirus vaccine.
