Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter

Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."


Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump targeted each other's record on race in America and the issue of 'law and order' at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

America waited with bated breath for two years to hear whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2020 election. The leader of the investigation was former special counsel Robert Mueller, who testified before Congress and has made few public statements since then. But according to Business Insider, Mueller on Tuesday issued a statement refuting claims made by his former right-hand-man, Andrew Weissman.

US election: Donald Trump chose Amy Coney Barrett days after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

 President Donald Trump offered to name Judge Amy Coney Barrett his Supreme Court nominee more than a week ago at the White House — and she accepted, according..
Joe Biden Rips President Trump as 'Clown' During First Presidential Debate

 President Trump's acting like a "clown" during the first Presidential debate ... at least according to his opponent, Joe Biden. The debate went off the rails..
Just 6% say they're watching the debate because they're undecided, but that's larger than it sounds

 Just 6% of likely viewers of the first 2020 presidential debate say they're tuning in because they're still undecided about who to vote for. That may sound..
Ex-Rubio campaign adviser on candidate strategies for presidential debates

 President Trump and Joe Biden go head-to-head in Cleveland on Tuesday night for the first presidential debate. Lanhee Chen, a fellow at Stanford University's..
'How you doing, man?': Trump, Biden start debate with socially distant greeting

 In the latest sign of how COVID-19 has upended the election, Trump and Biden skipped the handshake at the first presidential debate in Cleveland.
Biden: "I am the Democratic Party right now"

 At the first presidential debate, President Trump tried to say Joe Biden would be "dominated" by "socialists" in the Democratic party on health care. Biden..
Pennsylvania attorney general on election security

 Republicans are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Pennsylvania’s highest court ruled in Democrats’ favor on a number of election-related..
President Trump and Joe Biden clash on the debate stage over the appointment of a new Supreme Court justice.

Melissa Caen offers analysis of what the two candidates should try to accomplish in the first presidential debate (9-29-2020)

