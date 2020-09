Todd Fuhrman: Kansas City is going to ‘put a hurtin’ on Houston Texans | FOX BET LIVE

NFL is back tonight, and the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Houston Texans.

Todd Fuhrman tells Cousin Sal and Rachel Bonnetta why he's fully expecting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to dominate this game, and start this season off with a big win against the Texans.