Business minister defends local lockdown strategy

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Business minister Nadhim Zahawi has defended the government's strategy in dealing with Covid-19 locally.

But warns that the new rule of 6 must be adhered to in order to avoid further national measures being introduced.

Report by Etemadil.

The Union health ministry has initiated an exercise to document data on post-Covid 19 complications as part of which the National Centre for Disease Control..

 The Union health ministry has initiated an exercise to document data on post-Covid 19 complications as part of which the National Centre for Disease Control..
IndiaTimes
The 9/11 terror attacks sparked security campaigns at airports, and now, COVID-19 has again led Americans to wonder how safe they really are.

 The 9/11 terror attacks sparked security campaigns at airports, and now, COVID-19 has again led Americans to wonder how safe they really are.
 
USATODAY.com

Facebook wellness guides on Instagram aim to prevent suicides

 San Francisco, Sep 11 (IANS) Facebook said it will take more concrete steps against potentially harmful content along with creating new Instagram wellness guides..
WorldNews

