Byron Health Center Hosting Direct Care Job Fair at New Location

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Byron Health Center will host a Direct Care Job Fair at our new community next week Wednesday, September 16th.

There will be two sessions to choose from: a morning session from 9:00 a.m.

– noon and an afternoon session from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

