Airlines redouble efforts to clean cabins



"We do every flight, every day," says Stephanie Baldwin, Delta's VP for operations at JFK Airport. Airlines are revamping cleaning pit stops, blocking seats and experimenting with new cleaning.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published 3 weeks ago

Plan for Covid test at airport for international flyers, govt starts talks on vaccine deal



Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, recovery rate, authority’s.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:43 Published on August 18, 2020