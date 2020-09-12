Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Resign if you can't maintain law and order: Assaulted Navy veteran to CM Uddhav

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Resign if you can't maintain law and order: Assaulted Navy veteran to CM Uddhav

Resign if you can't maintain law and order: Assaulted Navy veteran to CM Uddhav

Retired navy officer Madan Sharma got discharged from hospital on September 12.

Group of men including Shiv Sena worker attacked him over sharing cartoon on CM Uddhav Thackeray.

He said, "I'm injured and stressed.

What happened is saddening.

I'd like to tell Uddhav Thackeray that if you can't look after law and order then resign and let people decide who should look after it."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Indian politician and 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Ex-Navy officer Madan Sharma demands security [Video]

Ex-Navy officer Madan Sharma demands security

Retired navy officer Madan Sharma got discharged from hospital on September 12. Group of men including Shiv Sena worker attacked him over sharing cartoon on CM Uddhav Thackeray. "They can harm my children, my family and me. So I request the Chief Minister to provide security to my family and me."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Uddhav must apologise to me, country: Ex-Navyman after Sena assault

 A day after he was assaulted by suspected Shiv Sainiks for allegedly forwarding a cartoon lampooning Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the retired..
IndiaTimes

Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India

Man arrested in Kolkata made threat calls to Sanjay Raut, CM Uddhav, Sharad Pawar: Mumbai ATS [Video]

Man arrested in Kolkata made threat calls to Sanjay Raut, CM Uddhav, Sharad Pawar: Mumbai ATS

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the man, who made threat calls to Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in Kolkata. The accused had also made calls to residences of other big Maharashtra politicians including CM Uddhav, according to Mumbai Police. Mumbai DCP (ATS) Vikram Deshmane said, "We traced threat call made to Sanjay Raut, to a person in Kolkata. Preliminary inspection indicated his possible involvement in earlier threat calls made to other politicians as well. He is in transit and will be produced before a court on Sep 14."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Tweets about this