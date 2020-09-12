Resign if you can't maintain law and order: Assaulted Navy veteran to CM Uddhav Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:50s - Published 5 minutes ago Resign if you can't maintain law and order: Assaulted Navy veteran to CM Uddhav Retired navy officer Madan Sharma got discharged from hospital on September 12. Group of men including Shiv Sena worker attacked him over sharing cartoon on CM Uddhav Thackeray. He said, "I'm injured and stressed. What happened is saddening. I'd like to tell Uddhav Thackeray that if you can't look after law and order then resign and let people decide who should look after it." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend