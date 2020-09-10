Global  
 

CM Thackeray should resign if he can't run govt: Ex-Navy officer reiterates

Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma, who was beaten up by alleged Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on September 09, reiterated his message for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the latter should resign if cannot run the state government.

Madan Sharma said, "I request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji that if you cannot run the government, then you should resign.

Let people elect a government that can maintain law and order in Maharashtra." Earlier RLP Chief Ramdas Athawale met ex-Navy officer Madan Sharma at his residence.


