CM Thackeray should resign if he can't run govt: Ex-Navy officer reiterates
Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma, who was beaten up by alleged Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on September 09, reiterated his message for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the latter should resign if cannot run the state government.
Madan Sharma said, "I request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji that if you cannot run the government, then you should resign.
Let people elect a government that can maintain law and order in Maharashtra." Earlier RLP Chief Ramdas Athawale met ex-Navy officer Madan Sharma at his residence.
Ex-Naval officer slammed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after being physically attacked. Madan Sharma was attacked allegedly by Shiv Sena workers. Sharma had allegedly shared a cartoon mocking CM Uddhav Thackeray. Sharma said, “I'm injured and stressed. What happened with me is a very saddening incident. Despite being a senior citizen and an Ex-Navy officer, I was beaten. Having such people in the country is not good and it is also wrong on part of those who encourage this.” Sharma added, “If Uddhav Thackeray can't handle law and order, then he must resign.” Watch the full video for more details.
Retired navy officer Madan Sharma got discharged from hospital on September 12. Group of men including Shiv Sena worker attacked him over sharing cartoon on CM Uddhav Thackeray. He said, "I'm injured and stressed. What happened is saddening. I'd like to tell Uddhav Thackeray that if you can't look after law and order then resign and let people decide who should look after it."
Retired navy officer Madan Sharma got discharged from hospital on September 12. Group of men including Shiv Sena worker attacked him over sharing cartoon on CM Uddhav Thackeray. "They can harm my children, my family and me. So I request the Chief Minister to provide security to my family and me."
Daughter of retired Navy officer Madan Sharma and BJP leaders staged a protest outside the office of Additional Commissioner of Police in Mumbai on September 12. They demanded the accused to be booked..