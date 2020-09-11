Assaulted ex-Navy officer's message for Uddhav Thackeray: 'If you can't...' HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:24s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:24s - Published Assaulted ex-Navy officer's message for Uddhav Thackeray: 'If you can't...' Ex-Naval officer slammed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after being physically attacked. Madan Sharma was attacked allegedly by Shiv Sena workers. Sharma had allegedly shared a cartoon mocking CM Uddhav Thackeray. Sharma said, “I'm injured and stressed. What happened with me is a very saddening incident. Despite being a senior citizen and an Ex-Navy officer, I was beaten. Having such people in the country is not good and it is also wrong on part of those who encourage this.” Sharma added, “If Uddhav Thackeray can't handle law and order, then he must resign.” Watch the full video for more details. 0

