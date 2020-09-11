Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Assaulted ex-Navy officer's message for Uddhav Thackeray: 'If you can't...'

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:24s - Published
Assaulted ex-Navy officer's message for Uddhav Thackeray: 'If you can't...'

Assaulted ex-Navy officer's message for Uddhav Thackeray: 'If you can't...'

Ex-Naval officer slammed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after being physically attacked.

Madan Sharma was attacked allegedly by Shiv Sena workers.

Sharma had allegedly shared a cartoon mocking CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Sharma said, “I'm injured and stressed.

What happened with me is a very saddening incident.

Despite being a senior citizen and an Ex-Navy officer, I was beaten.

Having such people in the country is not good and it is also wrong on part of those who encourage this.” Sharma added, “If Uddhav Thackeray can't handle law and order, then he must resign.” Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Indian politician and 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Resign if you can't maintain law and order: Assaulted Navy veteran to CM Uddhav [Video]

Resign if you can't maintain law and order: Assaulted Navy veteran to CM Uddhav

Retired navy officer Madan Sharma got discharged from hospital on September 12. Group of men including Shiv Sena worker attacked him over sharing cartoon on CM Uddhav Thackeray. He said, "I'm injured and stressed. What happened is saddening. I'd like to tell Uddhav Thackeray that if you can't look after law and order then resign and let people decide who should look after it."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published
Ex-Navy officer Madan Sharma demands security [Video]

Ex-Navy officer Madan Sharma demands security

Retired navy officer Madan Sharma got discharged from hospital on September 12. Group of men including Shiv Sena worker attacked him over sharing cartoon on CM Uddhav Thackeray. "They can harm my children, my family and me. So I request the Chief Minister to provide security to my family and me."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Man arrested in Kolkata made threat calls to Sanjay Raut, CM Uddhav, Sharad Pawar: Mumbai ATS [Video]

Man arrested in Kolkata made threat calls to Sanjay Raut, CM Uddhav, Sharad Pawar: Mumbai ATS

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the man, who made threat calls to Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in Kolkata. The accused had also made calls to residences of other big Maharashtra politicians including CM Uddhav, according to Mumbai Police. Mumbai DCP (ATS) Vikram Deshmane said, "We traced threat call made to Sanjay Raut, to a person in Kolkata. Preliminary inspection indicated his possible involvement in earlier threat calls made to other politicians as well. He is in transit and will be produced before a court on Sep 14."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India

Related news from verified sources

Retired officer beaten over Uddhav cartoon

A retired Indian Navy officer was beaten up by around 8 to 10 men, some of them identified as Shiv...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Indian Express


Ex-Navy officer assaulted by four Shiv Sena members in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis calls it `Gunda Raj`

Four Shiv Sena workers were arrested on Friday (September 12) for assaulting a retired Indian Navy...
Zee News - Published

Shiv Sainiks, who thrashed ex-Navy officer in Mumbai, get bail

At least four Shiv Sainiks, who were arrested for assaulting a retired Indian Navy officer for...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this

Deepak_P_Bhise

Deepak Bhise 67 year old Ex Navy Officer Madan Sharma sir get assaulted by Shivsena party leaders just bcoz he forwarded whatsAp… https://t.co/8Q4dgzNcny 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kind of 'State-sponsored terror' situation in Maharashtra: Fadnavis on assault on ex- Navy officer [Video]

Kind of 'State-sponsored terror' situation in Maharashtra: Fadnavis on assault on ex- Navy officer

Speaking on the retired Navy officer who was alleged beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on September 09, former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on September 12 strongly..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published
Ex-Navy officer's daughter sits on dharna, demands accused be booked under non-bailable offence [Video]

Ex-Navy officer's daughter sits on dharna, demands accused be booked under non-bailable offence

Daughter of retired Navy officer Madan Sharma and BJP leaders staged a protest outside the office of Additional Commissioner of Police in Mumbai on September 12. They demanded the accused to be booked..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:34Published
They must be arrested for attempt to murder: Ex-Navy officer's daughter on bail granted to accused [Video]

They must be arrested for attempt to murder: Ex-Navy officer's daughter on bail granted to accused

After the accused in connection with the thrashing of a retired Navy officer in Mumbai were granted bail, the daughter of the officer said the people should be arrested for attempt to murder since a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published