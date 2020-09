Walmart Will Start Using Drones for 1 Hour Delivery Veuer - Duration: 00:53s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:53s - Published Walmart Will Start Using Drones for 1 Hour Delivery In a race against its competitor, Amazon, Walmart has just announced that they will be partnering with medical supply drone delivery company, Zipline. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this chequenews Walmart to start using autonomous drones for 1-hour delivery Starting next year, certain Walmart orders will liter… https://t.co/H2huu4SsmT 7 hours ago Stanley Ng Kok Wah Walmart to start using autonomous drones for 1-hour delivery https://t.co/2WdaRZsTYC Starting next year, certain… https://t.co/ZiguwW0AHI 8 hours ago