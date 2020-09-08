Global  
 

Pops and Flops: Nvidia, Nikola, and Immunomedics Stock

Nvidia shares are popping on news it will acquire Softbank's Arm Holdings for $40 billion.

The tech company has seen continued success amid the pandemic with the growth of gaming and work-from-home.

Nikola shares are up after the electric truck company denied recent fraud allegations, though it did admit to faking a promotional video, and Immunomedics stock is also popping on news that Gilead will acquire the biopharmaceutical company for $21 billion.


