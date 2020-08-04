Global  
 

Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon Preview Netflix's 'Ratched'

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:22s - Published
The "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" prequel "Ratched" is getting ready to be released on Netflix.

ET Canada's Graeme O'Neil caught up with co-stars Sharon Stone and Cynthia Nixon, who opened up about what audiences can expect from this Ryan Murphy production.


