Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon Preview Netflix's 'Ratched'
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:22s - Published
Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon Preview Netflix's 'Ratched'
The "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" prequel "Ratched" is getting ready to be released on Netflix.
ET Canada's Graeme O'Neil caught up with co-stars Sharon Stone and Cynthia Nixon, who opened up about what audiences can expect from this Ryan Murphy production.
