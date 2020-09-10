Wildfires burning in 10 states
Dozens of people have been killed in wildfires that continue to burn in 10 states out west.
Trump visits California to receive briefing on wildfires, speak at National Guard ceremonyPresident Donald Trump visited California on Monday to receive an update on the dozens of wildfires that are currently raging across the Western United States.
Pres. Trump Briefed On Historically Destructive Wildfires During Stop In CaliforniaThe wildfires have killed at least 35 people in three states. Smoke is also creating dangerously bad air quality in the region. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
BIden slams Trump as 'climate arsonist'Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday called President Donald Trump a "climate arsonist" for denying climate change amid wildfires and hurricanes ravaging parts of the United States in..