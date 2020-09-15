|
Hurricane Sally Headed To Northern Gulf Coast
Hurricane Sally Headed To Northern Gulf Coast
Hurricane Sally is moving slowly near the northern Gulf Coast, where it will bring an extremely dangerous storm surge, potentially historic flooding rainfall and damaging winds through midweek.
