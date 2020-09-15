Hurricane Sally Headed To Northern Gulf Coast

Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Hurricane Sally is moving slowly near the northern Gulf Coast, where it will bring an extremely dangerous storm surge, potentially historic flooding rainfall and damaging winds through midweek.


Plodding and powerful, Sally moves in on Gulf Coast

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) — Hurricane Sally, a plodding but powerful storm with winds of 100 mph, crept...
Slow-moving Hurricane Sally expected to drench Alabama, Mississippi

Hurricane Sally, a plodding storm with winds of 137 kilometres per hour, crept toward the northern...
The Latest: Sally's rains pummel western Florida Panhandle

Here are the latest developments on tropical weather (all times local): ___ The Florida...
Sally could bring historic flooding to U.S. Gulf coast [Video]

[NFA] The slow-moving storm threatened low-laying areas with up to two feet of rain and nine-foot storm surges. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Gulf Coast Residents Prep For Hurricane Sally's Arrival [Video]

Nancy Chen reports Sally could dump up to two feet of rain in some areas.

Hurricane Sally Inching Toward Northern Gulf Coast [Video]

Jennifer Correa says Sally could bring historic flooding.

