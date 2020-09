'It's only the beginning' -Breonna Taylor's mom Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:51s - Published 'It's only the beginning' -Breonna Taylor's mom Tamika Palmer - the mother of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March - said she welcomed the new reforms and $12 million to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, but also demanded that the officers involved face criminal charges. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend