Breonna settlement

Settled with the family of breonna taylor.... in what is said to be the largest settlement ever paid to a black victim of a police shooting.

today.... louisville mayor greg fischer announced the city will pay taylor's mother $12 million to settle the wrongful death lawsuit she filed against the city following the fatal shooting of her 26- year-old daughter by louisville police officers.

The officers had a no-knock warrant when they broke down her apartment door in connection to a narcotics investigation and shot the black e-m-t several times.

Her killing sparked months of protests in louisville and around the world.

Today.... taylor's mother.... tamika palmer spoke after the settlement was announced.... saying the fight for justice for breonna is far from over.

tamika palmer mother of breonna taylor "as significant as today is, it's only the beginning of getting full justice for breonna.

We must not lose focus on what the real job is and, with that being said, it's time to move forward with the criminal charges because she deserves that and much more.

kentucky attorney general daniel cameron is expected to announce soon if the case will be turned over to the grand jury to determine if criminal charges should be filed against the three officers.

it wasn't just the amount the city of louisville will pay out that has this settlement making history.... it's also the long list of police reforms that went with it. Lawyers for taylor's family say there would have been no settlement if the city didn't also agree to the reforms.

the changes the city agreed to make include taking quick action to identify officers with red flags.... a mandatory review of all search warrants by commanding officers.... encouraging officers to perform at least two paid hours a week of community service in the communities they serve... giving housing credits for officers to live in certain low-income areas of the city.... bargaining for increased drug and alcohol testing of officers in the next round of contract negotiations.

