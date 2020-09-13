Chris Evans' Leak

Chris Evans jokingly uses photo leak to encourage people to vote in upcoming US presidential election'Captain America' actor Chris Evans has used his own recent photo leak to encourage his fans to vote in the upcoming US presidential election.
Chris Evans jokingly uses photo leak to encourage people to vote'Captain America' actor Chris Evans has used his own recent photo leak to encourage his fans to vote in the upcoming US presidential election.
Chrissy Teigen has confessed to having not-safe-for-work imagesModel Chrissy Teigen has confessed to having not-safe-for-work images on her phone, following Chris Evans' recent photo leak.