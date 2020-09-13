Chris Evans' Leak

Chris Evans jokingly uses photo leak to encourage people to vote in upcoming US presidential election



'Captain America' actor Chris Evans has used his own recent photo leak to encourage his fans to vote in the upcoming US presidential election. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:55 Published 6 hours ago

Chris Evans jokingly uses photo leak to encourage people to vote



'Captain America' actor Chris Evans has used his own recent photo leak to encourage his fans to vote in the upcoming US presidential election. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:55 Published 14 hours ago