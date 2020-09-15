Disney Releases First Trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
An official trailer for the popular Disney+ series ‘The Mandalorian’ hit the internet on September 15.


Baby Yoda is back, as adorable as ever, in first trailer for Season 2 of 'The Mandalorian'

 The first trailer for Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" debuted Tuesday and promised plenty of everyone's favorite character: Baby Yoda.
 Disney has debuted the first look at The Mandalorian’s second season just days after announcing the show will return on October 30th.

The trailer..
CBS All Access is set to become Paramount Plus next year because branding is hard

 Disney has Disney Plus, Apple has Apple TV Plus, and now ViacomCBS is about to have Paramount Plus.

ViacomCBS announced that it would be renaming its..
Theme parks could go mask-free next year if rapid COVID-19 testing is in place, ex-Disney staffer says

 Former Disney staffer Eddie Sotto says theme parks could do away with face masks by next year if rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 are ready in time.
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Trailer Features WWE Star Sasha Banks and Gladiator-Style Match (Video) Disney+ on Tuesday released the first trailer for the second season of its hit “Star Wars”-based...
Baby Yoda is back in The Mandalorian season 2 trailer Disney has debuted the first look at The Mandalorian’s second season just days after announcing the...
