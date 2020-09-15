Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Sally Makes Landfall Near Gulf Shores, Alabama

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:56s - Published
Hurricane Sally Makes Landfall Near Gulf Shores, Alabama
Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marymauldin

🇺🇸MaryMauldin🇺🇸 RT @Franklin_Graham: Pray for the residents of Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and all those in the path of #HurricaneSally this morning. h… 3 seconds ago

TheeCREAMbee

Misty Blue RT @NBCNewYork: BREAKING: Sally makes landfall in Alabama as Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. https://t.co/Ov7… 4 seconds ago

Lipsle2

Lisa D. Lipscomb RT @whnt: Hurricane Sally Makes Landfall Near Gulf Shores https://t.co/d1U26HMsjB 5 seconds ago

kmichelletho

KimberlyMichelle RT @CNN: JUST IN: Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, packing winds of 105 mph. https://t.co/z… 6 seconds ago

_PatriciaHanson

Patricia Hanson. Breaking #FoxNews Alert : LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Ala., as Category 2 storm 7 seconds ago

JK4Ever

Jacki RT @lehighvalley: Hurricane Sally makes landfall along Gulf Coast as powerful category 2 storm https://t.co/s46fw1DUUe https://t.co/xvP6RP3… 9 seconds ago

rebeccagraber

RG RT @WBRCnews: It was 16 years on this day when Alabama saw its last hurricane make landfall. Hurricane Ivan made landfall during the mornin… 14 seconds ago

whnt

WHNT News 19 Hurricane Sally Makes Landfall Near Gulf Shores https://t.co/d1U26HMsjB 20 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

New Orleans coast flooded as Hurricane Sally approaches US [Video]

New Orleans coast flooded as Hurricane Sally approaches US

Slow-moving Hurricane Sally is moving to the east and is now forecast to make landfall between Gulfport, Mississippi, and Pensacola, Florida late Wednesday morning.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Hurricane Sally: Historic Flooding Along Gulf Coast Expected As Storm Moves Ashore [Video]

Hurricane Sally: Historic Flooding Along Gulf Coast Expected As Storm Moves Ashore

Hurricane Sally is expected to bring historic flooding to Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi as the slow-moving storm is set to make landfall. Chris James reports. (9/15/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:32Published
Storm Watch: Tracking Hurricane Sally [Video]

Storm Watch: Tracking Hurricane Sally

Hurricane Sally is making its way toward the northern Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall near the Alabama-Mississippi state line sometime overnight. CBS News' Nancy Chen reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:41Published