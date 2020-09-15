Hurricane Sally Makes Landfall Near Gulf Shores, Alabama Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:56s - Published 3 minutes ago Zack Green has your latest weather forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this 🇺🇸MaryMauldin🇺🇸 RT @Franklin_Graham: Pray for the residents of Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and all those in the path of #HurricaneSally this morning. h… 3 seconds ago Misty Blue RT @NBCNewYork: BREAKING: Sally makes landfall in Alabama as Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. https://t.co/Ov7… 4 seconds ago Lisa D. Lipscomb RT @whnt: Hurricane Sally Makes Landfall Near Gulf Shores https://t.co/d1U26HMsjB 5 seconds ago KimberlyMichelle RT @CNN: JUST IN: Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, packing winds of 105 mph. https://t.co/z… 6 seconds ago Patricia Hanson. Breaking #FoxNews Alert : LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Ala., as Category 2 storm 7 seconds ago Jacki RT @lehighvalley: Hurricane Sally makes landfall along Gulf Coast as powerful category 2 storm https://t.co/s46fw1DUUe https://t.co/xvP6RP3… 9 seconds ago RG RT @WBRCnews: It was 16 years on this day when Alabama saw its last hurricane make landfall. Hurricane Ivan made landfall during the mornin… 14 seconds ago WHNT News 19 Hurricane Sally Makes Landfall Near Gulf Shores https://t.co/d1U26HMsjB 20 seconds ago