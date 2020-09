Hurricane Sally upgraded to category 2 storm as destruction follows Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:13s - Published 4 minutes ago Hurricane Sally upgraded to category 2 storm as destruction follows Hurricane Sally strengthened to a category two storm and made landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama. We have a look at Pensacola Florida where you can see a semi truck flipped on its side. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ALABAMA.HERE IS A LIVE LOOK-- ATPENSACOLA FLORIDA-- YOU CAN SEEA SEMI TRUCK FLIPPED ON ITSSIDE.FLASH FLOODING IS ALREADY BEINGREPORTED ACROSS ALABAMA ANDFLORIDA.-- MORE THAN 80-THOUSANDPEOPLE ARE ALREADY WITHOUTPOWER THERE.UP TO 20 INCHES OF RAIN MAYFALL IN SOME AREAS OF THEIT'S IN THE 70S AND LOW 80STHIS WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH ACLEAR SKY.HIGHS WILL REACH 102 TODAY INLAS VEGAS WITH WINDS REMAININGUNDER 15 MPH.THE SMOKE ADVISORY CONTINUESTODAY AND TOMORROW AS WILDFIRESBURN UPAND DOWN THE WEST COAST ANDSEND OCCASIONAL SMOKE TOSOUTHERN NEVADA.THE AIR QUALITY FORECAST IN LASVEGAS IS IN THE MODERATECATEGORY, WHICHISN'T AS BAD AS NORTHERNNEVADA, OR CALIFORNIA, OREGON,WASHINGTON, AND IDAHO, BUT