Sally pummels Florida Panhandle with heavy rain and strong winds hours before landfall

Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama on Wednesday (September 16) as a Category 2.

Footage filmed by @taxitothemoon in Okaloosa Island, Florida around 3:20 am, less than two hours before landfall, shows heavy rain and strong winds.

Okaloosa Island is located less than two hours from Gulf Shores.