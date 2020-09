'A month before Bale fully match fit' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:45s - Published 10 minutes ago 'A month before Bale fully match fit' Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol says he has been told it will take a month before Gareth Bale is fully match fit and back to his best. 0

